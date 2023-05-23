Army’s top brass vows to try miscreants, masterminds under Army Act

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Monday presided over Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at GHQ, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The participants paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, who have laid their lives in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism. Forum acknowledged the successful Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Based Operations in the country by Security Forces, especially the valiant response given by the troops in the Muslim Bagh attack, and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil.

The forum was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal and external security environment. Forum took comprehensive stock of the Law and Order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests.

The forum was briefed that a well-coordinated arson plan involving the desecration of Shuhada pictures and monuments, burning down of historical buildings and vandalism of military installations was executed to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction.

Forum condemned, in the strongest possible sense, these politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public/private properties.

The Commanders also communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the Army on these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents.

Based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, Armed Forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of these attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile.

The Forum expressed the firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personnel/ equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act.

The Forum resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances.

Forum also showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the Army leadership, meant to create fissures between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan, and within the rank and file of the Armed Forces.

The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of the people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds. Forum stressed the need for strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of the social media rules and regulations.

Forum emphasiaed the need for national consensus amongst all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability as a priority so as to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen the democratic process. The forum also resolved to support all such efforts to reach this much-needed consensus.

Forum resolved that the Pakistan Army with the full support of the people of Pakistan, will defeat all nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.