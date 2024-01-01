Arrest warrant issued for Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana 2 case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : A Special Court Central, presided over by Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, issued an arrest warrant for Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Founder Imran Khan, for her repeated absence in the Toshakhana 2 case.

The proceedings took place at Adiala Jail on Thursday.

Despite assurances by her legal team during the previous hearing, Bushra Bibi did not appear in court for the 10th consecutive time. Taking note of her continuous absence, the court directed the issuance of an arrest warrant and served a notice to her guarantor to explain the non-compliance.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked the lawyers where the suspect, Bushra Bibi, was. The judge said counsel Salman Safdar had assured in the previous hearing that she would appear today.

Lawyer Usman Gul said Bushra Bibi has been nominated in several FIRs and has gotten protective bail in some of them. Bushra Bibi has gone to the relevant court to seek bail in other cases. “We assure the court that we will fully cooperate in the trial,” the counsel said, adding, “Bushra Bibi will appear in court herself on Monday or a pleader will be appointed.”

Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi was present at the hearing. The court has adjourned further proceedings until Monday.

In the last hearing on Wednesday, the indictment proceedings in the Toshakhana 2 case involving PTI Founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were deferred until December 5. Special Judge (Central) Shahrukh Arjumand conducted the hearing inside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Salman Safdar, the lawyer representing both Imran and Bushra, appeared in court, while Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared on behalf of the government.

During the hearing, Safdar explained that Bushra Bibi could not attend as she was occupied with securing bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for newly filed cases linked to the PTI’s November 24 sit-in. He requested an adjournment until Monday, assuring the court of her presence at the next session.

However, the prosecutor opposed the adjournment, claiming Bushra Bibi was deliberately avoiding the hearing and urged the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants against her.

The court declined the prosecutor’s request for arrest warrants and postponed the case until December 5.