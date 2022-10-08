Arrest warrants conspiracy to spread chaos: Marriyum

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that arrest warrants of Rana Sanaullah were issued in Lahore as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was afraid of him.

In a tweet, she said that it was a conspiracy to spread chaos and anarchy in the country in order to divert attention from the corruption of “foreign agent, liar”, who was playing with national security and trying to hoodwink the people. The minister said that on the orders of Imran Khan, preparations were being made to invade the federation.