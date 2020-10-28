Arrest warrants for 31 FETÖ suspects issued in Turkey

Monitoring Desk

Suspects include 13 on-duty personnel of Turkish Naval Forces, Coast Guard Command.

Turkish authorities Wednesday issued arrest warrants for 31 people over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

Prosecutors in Ankara issued warrants for the suspects, including 13 on-duty personnel of the Turkish Naval Forces and Coast Guard Command.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Courtesy: Yeni Safak