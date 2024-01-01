Arrest warrants issued for Imran, Bushra over D-Chowk protest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for 96 individuals, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and other senior leaders, in connection with a recent protest at D-Chowk.

The warrants, obtained by the Kohsar police, were issued by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. Prominent figures named in the warrants include Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Aamir Mughal, Zulfi Bukhari, Faisal Javed, Murad Saeed, and Salman Akram Raja.

Federal and provincial officials, including Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Marwat, Raoof Hassan and Shahram Tarakai, and Khalid Khurshid, are also among the suspects.

On the other hand, the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court sent PTI Founder Imran Khan to jail on judicial remand in a case of inciting workers to protest. The case was heard by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah in Adiala Jail.

The PTI founder was sent to jail on judicial remand after his physical remand in the New Town police station case ended on Monday. Imran Khan was sent to jail on judicial remand in six more cases.

The ATC had extended Imran Khan’s physical remand until December 2. On November 26, the PTI founder was produced before the court after a five-day physical remand ended. The court had approved the police’s request to extend the PTI founder’s physical remand for six days.

JIT formed

Meanwhile, authorities have made significant progress in investigating cases registered across multiple police stations in Islamabad over the PTI’s recent protest in the capital. A joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed in eight cases.

The cases have been registered in Khanna, Tarnol, Sangjani, Golra, and Kohsar police stations.

The JIT, comprising representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Islamabad police, will record statements from witnesses and the suspects named in all the cases. It will also investigate cases registered at the Secretariat and Karachi Company police stations.

The JIT will be headed by a representative from the capital police.

The cases involve allegations of incitement, unlawful assembly, and damage to public property during the protest.