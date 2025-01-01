Arrest warrants issued for Malik Riaz, Bahria Town officials in land scam

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An accountability court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for prominent real estate tycoon Malik Riaz, his son Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, and several other key figures in connection with a reference involving the illegal allotment of government land along the M-9 Motorway in Karachi’s Malir district.

The court took the action after the suspects repeatedly failed to appear before it despite several summons issued over the past months.

The suspects included Malik Riaz, the founder of Bahria Town; Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, his son; Zain Malik, family member and executive; Shahid Mahmood Qureshi, Bahria Town CEO; Waqas Rafat and Wasim Rafat, close relatives and alleged accomplices.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the high-profile individuals, in alleged collusion with Sindh government officials, illegally acquired vast tracts of state-owned land along the M-9 corridor—land intended for public infrastructure and development.

NAB alleges that the land was transferred unlawfully from the government to private entities through fake documentation, manipulation of records, and misuse of official authority. The fraudulent transactions reportedly caused massive losses to the national treasury.

Furthermore, the suspects are accused of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and the exploitation of public resources for personal gain—raising serious concerns over corruption and accountability in mega housing projects.

The accountability court has ordered law enforcement agencies to arrest the suspects and produce them in court.