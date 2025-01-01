Arrest warrants issued for MNA Junaid Akbar

F.P. Report

An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Member of National Assembly (MNA) Junaid Akbar Khan in a case registered in Hazro Police Station.

The arrest warrants were issued the by Anti-Terrorism Court judge Amjad Ali Shah. The judge has directed the authorities to arrest the MNA and present him in the court on January 20.

A case was registered against the MNA with Hazro Police Station under various sections of anti-terrorism law on November 25, 2024. He has been accused of causing damage to the property and obstructing the working of the state authorities.

In June last year, Junaid Akbar resigned from the core committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). His resignation came a day after Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub stepped down as the PTI secretary general and said there would be more changes in the party’s organisational structure.

Junaid Akbar had said that “certain people” would meet the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, but he was not allowed to meet him.

“Their interests lie with each other and we are only told that the current party policy aligns with that of Imran Khan,” said Akbar, adding that the “beneficiaries of all the decisions are these people, their families and friends”.

The lawmaker had said that he had no say in the party decisions and he could not meet the PTI founder, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail. “PTI is my home and I am neither a part of any group nor will I be [in the future],” said Junaid Akbar.