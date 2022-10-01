Arrest warrants issued for PTI chief Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A magistrate is Islamabad Saturday issued the arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

According to reports, a magistrate in the Margalla area of Islamabad issued the arrest warrants for the former prime minister in a case that was registered on August 20.

The case has been registered under sections 188 / 189 and 504/ 506.

The case has been registered in Margalla Police Station and the case number is 407.

The move came minutes after a Pakistan Muslim League-N meeting in Lahore and a subsequent press conference in which Maryam Nawaz said she was disappointed that Imran Khan has not been arrested yet and Federal Interior Minister said they could not arrest Imran Khan due to pre-arrest bails.