Arrest warrants of PML-N leaders issued

LAHORE (PPI): Non-bailable Arrest warrants of a dozen leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including Ata Tarar, have been issued by a judicial magistrate on Friday.

A case over the matter of ruckus at the Punjab Assembly during the chief minister’s elections was registered against leaders of PML-N. Investigation officer (IO) of Qila Gujjar Singh police station appeared before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Mudassir Hayat. The IO sought the issuance of arrest warrants of PML-N leaders. He maintained in the court that the PML-N leaders had knowingly refused to show up for investigation upon which the arrest warrants were issued by the judge.

Arrest warrants of prime minister’s special assistant Ata Tarar, Rana Mashhood, Awais Leghari, Muhammad Mirza Javed, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Khizer Hayat Shah, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Mian Abdul Rauf, Pir Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq Tarar, and Rana Mannan Khan were issued by the court.

Hamza Shehbaz, the former chief minister, while condemning the issuance of arrest warrants, has said that dictatorial thinking was reflected in the provincial government’s actions. He also said that the Punjab government and PTI Chairman Imran Khan were using police for revenge. Hamza also said that privacy of Mashood’s house was violated during the police raid at his residence.

Related