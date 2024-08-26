Arrests Made in General Petroleum UAE Management Case

Al Hamryia, UAE – In a significant crackdown on corporate fraud, local authorities have arrested key members of the management team at General Petroleum UAE. The arrests are part of case number 386/2024, filed at Al Hamryia Police Station, with report number 74/2024.

Among those arrested are Zafar Iqbal, the Finance Manager; Tariq Khan, the General Manager; and Abdul Rahman, the son of Managing Director Habib Khan. Reports indicate that Habib Khan misled law enforcement by claiming he was outside the UAE. He has since been placed on a travel ban as investigations continue. His nephew, Ghyias ud din, has absconded and is now on the wanted list.

Habib Khan

The investigation, which began three months ago, revealed that the management team allegedly defrauded Syed Lakht I Hasnain of a staggering $6.7 million. The charges include serious misrepresentation in the registration of the General Petroleum brand.

Authorities are actively pursuing further leads, with raids ongoing as they seek to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent practices within the company. This case underscores the UAE’s commitment to combat corporate malpractice and uphold the integrity of its business environment.

Ghayas Uddin

As the situation develops, the public awaits further updates on the investigation and any additional arrests that may follow.

**– In a troubling development related to the ongoing fraud investigation at General Petroleum UAE, Ghyias ud Din, the Operations Manager and nephew of Managing Director Habib Khan, has been identified as an absconder. Authorities allege that he has been illegally collecting funds from customers to facilitate the dispatch of goods, despite lacking any legal status to conduct business in the USA.

The police investigation, which has already resulted in several arrests within the company’s management for fraudulent practices, continues to uncover the extent of these illicit operations. Ghyias ud Din’s actions have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the company and its business dealings.

As law enforcement intensifies efforts to locate him, the public is urged to report any information regarding his whereabouts. This case highlights the urgent need for compliance and oversight in corporate practices, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to maintaining a transparent and lawful business environment. Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.