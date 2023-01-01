Arrests under 3MPO: PHC adjourns hearing for today

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Waqar Ahmad adjourned hearing till today (Thursday) in case regarding arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers under section-3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), on Wednesday.

The counsel argued that 16 petitioners were arrested on allegation of damaging public properties/national assets during protest against arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan under 3MPO and registered different cases with accusations. Advocate General KP Amir Javeed argued that Article 245 of constitution implemented on extraordinary situation in the province and added that cases were registered after the collections of evidences in this regard. However, PHC has clipped the writ with similar petitions in this regard before the court and adjourned further hearing till today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, PHC has issued notices to Attorney General and Advocate General of KP to submit reply in writ petition against 3MPO in the province.

The counsel Ali Azeem Advocate appeared before court in writ filed by Naeem Ahmad Khattak Advocate and argued that imposition 3MPO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is unconstitutional because under this law anyone can be arrest without any reason as well as can issued arrest’s warrant, imposition of punishment lies under the domain of administration.

The counsel argued that power of judiciary is curtain in this regard and added that every citizen files writ under Article-199 of constitution. The accuse deprives from regular trail under MPO while Deputy Commissioner can increase timeframe of imprisonment.

In the meantime, Chief Justice Musart Hilali remarked that if everyone follows law then their no difficulty for anyone and added that warrant under 3MPO after video of violence during protest. However, the counsel requested to abrogate MPO laws which is unconstitutional while PHC issued notices to Attorney General and Advocate General KP to submit reply in this regard.