Arsenal boss Arteta signs new contract until 2027

LONDON (Agencies): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The Spaniard was set to be out of contract at the end of the season but has now committed to a deal until 2027, prior to Sunday’s north London derby at Tottenham.

“I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next,” said Arteta.

“I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here. I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together.”

The Gunners appointed Arteta, who had been working as a coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City at the time, to replace compatriot Unai Emery as boss in December 2019.

He led Arsenal to victory in the FA Cup final at the end of the 2019-2020 campaign to claim his first major trophy as a manager.

Arsenal have finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League in the past two seasons as the 42-year-old tries to steer the club to their first top-flight title since 2003-04.

“Mikel is a dynamic and passionate manager, who is relentless in the pursuit of excellence,” Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke added:

“He has a deep understanding of Arsenal’s values, and since joining us as head coach in December 2019, he has taken the team to another level in an Arsenal way.”

Gunners sporting director Edu added Arteta’s contract gave the club “stability and clear direction as we aim for new heights”.

After three games this season Arsenal are fourth, having won their first two matches against Wolves and Aston Villa before being held to a draw by Brighton.

A former midfielder, Arteta made 150 appearances for the Gunners during his playing career and also captained the side.