Arshad declines Neeraj Chopra’s Bengaluru event invitation

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan’s star javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has respectfully declined an invitation from his Indian rival and fellow Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to participate in the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic Throwing Championship in Bengaluru.

According to reports, Chopra had personally invited Nadeem to attend the event, scheduled for May 24. It is expected to feature top-tier throwing talent from around the region.

While expressing gratitude for the invitation, Nadeem confirmed that he would not be able to attend due to prior training and competition commitments.

Sources close to the athlete revealed that Nadeem is currently undergoing intense training in Lahore as he prepares to represent Pakistan at the Asian Athletics Championship, scheduled to be held in South Korea from May 27.

His travel to Korea is planned for the third week of May, aligning closely with the dates of Chopra’s event.