Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games

F.P. Report

KARACHI Arshad Nadeem Friday bagged a gold medal for Pakistan at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey with a games record throw of 88.55m — his second gold medal in less than a week.

Arshad was in a commanding position since the start of his event on Friday.

In his first attempt, Nadeem was able to throw the javelin at a distance of 79.40 metres, followed by 88.55 metres, 75.50 metres, 82.40 metres, and 83.33 metres. The 88.55m throw was his best and also a new record for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Following his win, Nadeem went to the stands where he was greeted by Pakistani fans. Officials of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), and Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) were also there to cheer for the champion athlete.

Last week, the athlete made the nation proud as he bagged a gold medal during the javelin throw competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In his fifth and final attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record. The gold in Konya is the fourth of Nadeem’s international career. He also won a gold in the 2021 Imam Reza Athletics Championship and 2019 South Asian Games.

In the last Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku in 2017, the Pakistani athlete claimed a bronze medal. At least 4,000 athletes from 56 Muslim countries are competing in 24 different games while vying for a total of 355 medals.

Before Turkey, the Games had been staged in Saudi Arabia (2005), Iran (2010), Indonesia (2013) and Azerbaijan (2017). The Tehran edition, however, had to be called off following a dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia.