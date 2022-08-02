Arshad Nadeem directly qualifies for Javelin final

Monitoring Desk

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s star Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem has directly qualified for the final of the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, Nadeem was set to feature in the qualifying round on August 5 before the final on August 7.

However, the event organisers decided against holding the qualifying round due to low number of athletes.

“This happens sometimes that the athletes withdraw from the event and so the decreased number of athletes becomes the cause of not playing the qualifying round,” Nadeem’s physician and Pakistan Olympic Association medical committee member Dr Asad Abbas told media.

Speaking about Nadeem’s chances of winning a medal, Abbas said that it depends on the nature of his elbow and knee injury.

“It depends on the day, how he is doing and if the pain is relieved, but he can bag a medal. He has all the potential and if he was a 100 percent fit, he would be at the top. I am working with him each day, bracing, taping him, doing his physiotherapy, so far he is 80 to 85 percent better than before,” he said.

Nadeem, who won a Gold Medal at the 2018 Asian Games, finished in fifth place in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and this year’s World Athletics Championship.