Arshad Nadeem honours Independence Day with message of unity

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan’s renowned javelin thrower and international athletics champion Arshad Nadeem extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the 78th Independence Day, delivering a powerful message of unity, remembrance, and national pride.

In his Independence Day message, Arshad reflected on the immense sacrifices made by Pakistan’s forefathers. “This day reminds us of the hard work and sacrifices of our elders. We must carry that spirit forward in service to our country,” he stated.

The world-class athlete offered prayers for Pakistan’s safety, prosperity, and development. He also made a passionate appeal to the youth, urging them to participate in sports and other positive pursuits to elevate Pakistan’s name on the global stage.

Arshad Nadeem has become a symbol of national pride through his outstanding international achievements. He made history by winning Pakistan’s first Olympic medal in track and field at the Tokyo Games and went on to claim gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championship with a record-breaking performance in javelin throw.

As Pakistan celebrates its independence, Arshad’s message serves as a powerful reminder of the role sports and determination play in shaping a brighter national future.