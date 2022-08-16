Arshad Nadeem reaches Pakistan, urges govt to support athletes

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ace athlete and gold medalist Arshad Nadeem received a warm reception on his return after a successful campaign in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games as he bagged two gold medals in the javelin throw within a week.

Arshad, who reached the Allama Iqbal International Aiport from Istanbul on Tuesday after competing in the Islamic Games, was given a zealous welcome by his fans, family and officials of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on his return to the country.

The 25-year-old athlete created history in the Commonwealth Games for Pakistan as he won a gold medal in the javelin with his record throw of 90.18 meters. He also claimed gold in the Islamic Solidarity Game held in Konyo, Turkey on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the star athlete urged the government to provide national players with world-class training and dedicated grounds for the athletes.

“I am grateful to my coaches and the federation who supported me. Despite injuries, I didn’t give up hope. It is my appeal to the government to give us international-level training and provide dedicated grounds for the athletes” he said.

Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood was also present on the occasion to welcome the gold-medalist and stated that Arshad had made the whole nation proud.

“We will extend full support to the athletes in our country and build a world-class ground in Arshad Nadeem’s ancestral village in Mian Chanu,” he claimed.