Arshad Nadeem ends Pakistan’s 32-year drought with Olympic gold medal

F.P. Report

PARIS : Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem Thursday won the historic Olympics gold medal for Pakistan in a record-breaking fashion in Paris Olympics 2024.

He broke the Olympic record with a monstrous 92.97-metre throw, the sixth-longest all-time throw.

The previous Olympic record was of Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway which he made during the 2008 Olympics with a throw of 90.57m. His two throws went ahead of the previous Olympic record.

Defending champion India’s Neeraj Chopra came in second with 89.45m followed by Grenada’s Anderson Peters in third with an 88.54m throw.

It was after 40 years that Pakistan won an Olympic gold. The last time Pakistan won a hockey gold medal was in the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984. August 8 also marked exactly 32 years since Pakistan won an Olympic medal after the hockey team clinched a bronze with a 4-3 win over the Netherlands in Barcelona in 1992.

It is also Pakistan’s first-ever medal in Athletics and first-ever individual Olympics gold medal. Before Arshad, Muhammad Bashir won a bronze medal in wrestling in the 1960 Olympics while Hussain Shah won a bronze medal in wrestling in the 1988 Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem had a foul throw on his first attempt, as did India’s Neeraj Chopra and Germany’s Julian Weber.

Nadeem’s third throw reached 88.72 metres and his fourth 79.40m. Arshad’s fifth throw went for 84.87m and the last attempt went for 91.97 metres.

Courtesy: 24News