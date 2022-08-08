Arshad Nadeem wins jevelin gold in record-breaking fashion

F.P. Report

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, Mondya morning bagged a gold medal in in a record –breaking manner for the country during the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The gold delivered in record-smashing style, a 56-year medal drought in track and field for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games ended, Arshad Nadeem sank to his knees and prostrated.

Achieving that distance in his fifth throw, he came on top in a field that included world champion Anderson Peters, former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott and former Commonwealth and world champion Julius Yego.

That brought Pakistan’s first athletics medal at the Games since 1966 and a first javelin gold for the country since Mohammad Nawaz finished top of the podium at the inaugural edition of the quadrennial multi-sport spectacle in 1954.

It was Pakistan’s second gold in Birmingham and the first was also won with a Games record when Nooh Dasagir Butt triumphed in the +105kg weightlifting competition.

During the first round of the javelin throw final, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81 metre throw.

A foul on his second attempt didn’t matter as Arshad improved his personal best again with a throw of exactly 88 metres.

Each effort, however, ended with Arshad grimacing in pain, the 25-year-old immediately reaching out to feel his right elbow, which he’s been nursing after last year’s Tokyo Olympics where he finished fifth. He finished at the same place at last month’s world championships. But in the lead halfway through the final, he could still afford a smile.

Arshad’s fourth throw landed just beyond the 85-metre mark but with two rounds remaining, he was still in the lead.

It was in the penultimate round when Arshad finally trailed — Peters launching the javelin to 88.64 metres. Peters celebrated as if it was enough for gold but his joy was short-lived. This was Arshad’s gold to win and he immediately threw over the sport’s ‘holy grail’ mark of 90m. Doing so he became only the second Asian to cross that mark after Taiwan’s Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m). He also broke the Games record of 88.75m by South African Marius Corbett that stood since 1998.

Peters, who threw over 90 metres to win at the worlds in Oregon, tried with his final throw to overhaul Arshad but it wasn’t to be. He ended with silver with Kenya’s Yego picking up bronze with a best throw of 85.70m.

This is the second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

Arshad Nadeem thanked the entire nation for praying for his success.

Due to prayers of the nation, Allah (God) has rewarded me a gold medal,” he said.

Nadeem said that despite elbow and knee injuries, he was very happy for winning the gold medal. “However, I thanked my physicians who had worked with me during my training.”

The star athlete also thanked Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for providing him with facilities. Nadeem also missed India’s Neeraj Chopra, who was not part of the competition due to an injury.

Star performer of CWG, Nadeem also demanded the government to provide athletes international level facilities. “I will also win a medal in Islamic games scheduled in Turkey,” he vowed.

Soon Arshad started receiving congratulations from all the quarters after his historic record-breaking win and started trending top on twitter in Pakistan.

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi led the tributes paid to the athlete for his historic win.

“Congratulations Arshad Nadeem on making history in Javelin throw and winning Gold Medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Nation is proud of you.”

Chief of Army Staff Genera Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his exceptional performance in #CWG setting a new record.

“Arshad Nadeem is pride of the nation and our national Hero,” said COAS.

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to athlete.

“What an amazing news to wake up to early this morning! Arshad Nadeem has done Pakistan proud by winning the first gold medal in Commonwealth Games. His consistency, passion & hard work hold lessons for our youth. Congratulations Arshad on your brilliant achievement.”

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam saluted Arshad Nadeem for his effort.

Jism toota howa tha per himmat Himalaya se bhi buland thi.



Salute to you my brother #ArshadNadeem for bringing another gold for Pakistan in #CommonwealthGames2022.



