Arshad Sharif laid to rest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif was laid to rest in Islamabad’s H-11 cemetery on Thursday.

The senior journalist was laid to rest after his funeral prayers were offered at the Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. A large number of people belonging to various walks of life attended the funeral prayers. Strict security arrangements were made around Shah Faisal Mosque to avoid any eventuality during the last rituals of the slain journalist. At his family’s request, an eight-member medical board of the PIMS hospital carried out the post-mortem on his body at the hospital.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of senior journalist and television anchorperson Arshad Sharif were offered amid high security at Islamabad Faisal Mosque on Thursday. Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police Sunday night in a “mistaken identity” case while he was travelling to Nairobi.

Scores of people including members of journalists fraternity attended Sharif’s funeral prayer. He will be laid to rest shortly after receiving the last salutations from his family, friends and fans, and will be buried at the H-11 cemetery in the federal capital. Sharif’s body was flown to Pakistan from Kenya in the early hours of Wednesday. Members of his family received his body at the Islamabad airport.

In Kenya, the country’s police, in its first report, admitted to killing him. The Kenyan police said that Sharif was shot in the head in a mistaken identity case. At his family’s request, an eight-member medical board of the PIMS hospital carried out the postmortem on his body at the hospital. An ENT surgeon and an OMFS surgeon were also included in the team of doctors at the family’s request. The PIMS medical board also conducted an X-ray and CT scan of his body at the hospital. Sources said that the initial postmortem report is expected to be released today. Professor Hashim Raza of the PIMS hospital said that forensics of the samples sent to the laboratory may take some days.

As many as 3,792 security personnel have been deployed to provide security to the funeral of late journalist Arshad Sharif that will be offered at Faisal Masjid in Islamabad at 2pm Thursday. Journalists, politicians and people from all walks of life will attend the funeral in large numbers.

Citizens have started reaching Faisal Masjid for the funeral while the security of the mosque has been tightened too. The personnel of Islamabad police have been deployed, and they will be assisted by the contingents of Sindh police and the FC.

Three superintendents of police (SPs) and five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) will supervise the security arrangements. Moreover, six inspectors and 1010 constables will be deployed for security around Faisal Masjid. They will be assisted by 204 officials of Sindh police and 2,500 officials of the FC.

Meanwhile, the body of Arshad Sharif was brought home from the mortuary of Quaid-e-Azam Hospital. Citizens piled flowers outside the house of the late journalist. Citizens including political and social figures continued visiting the house to offer condolences.

