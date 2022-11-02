Arshad’s mother writes to CJP for justice

ISLAMABAD (INP): The mother of slain journalist, Arshad Sharif, has once again demanded the formation of high-power judicial commission to probe the killing of former private Tv news anchor in Kenya. According to details, the slain journalist’s mother has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, demanding the formation of a high-power judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing.

In the letter, the mother urged CJP Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of ‘cruel actions’ of the government in investigation of journalist’s killing and demanded justice for Sharif’s family. “Sharif had written a letter to you [CJP Bandial], pointing out the death threats he was receiving and sedition cases that were registered against him across the country,” she noted in the letter. The letter further stated that Arshad Sharif moved to Dubai due to government’s actions against him. “Later, the current government put pressure on the Dubai administration, which forced Arshad to leave,” it added.

“The journalist was told to leave Dubai immediately or else he would be handed over to the Pakistani government,” it stated, adding that the ARY News anchor went to Kenya, where he was killed after two months. The letter noted that the real reasons behind the tragic incident were concealed, which are inevitable to be brought to light. “Even, the Kenyan police also changed its statement in an investigation of Sharif’s killing,” it added.

She added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had vowed to constitute a high-powered judicial commission for the investigation, but contrary to the promises, a commission was formed under the chairmanship of retired judge Shakoor Paracha. “This kind of commission shows the malice of the government,” it added. The mother urged CJP Bandial to take notice and form a High-Power Judicial Commission that can satisfy her family and journalist community.

