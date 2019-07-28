Arthur’s contract likely to be extended till T20 WC

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Head Coach Mickey Arthur is expected to get an extension in his contract till the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to take some important decisions after the Cricket Committee’s meeting on August 2. Arthur and Batting Coach Grant Flower arrived in Lahore on Sunday to attend the meeting.

Arthur had earlier expressed his intention to continue as the head coach of Pakistan team, whereas Flower has already communicated to the PCB that he won’t be available for any further coaching assignment.

Former Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq and Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will also attend the meeting and give their recommendations regarding the future direction of Pakistan team. According to sources, Sarfaraz Ahmed is likely to be retained as captain in Twenty20 Internationals. The PCB is looking to appoint a new captain for Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Names of Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq and Imad Wasim are in consideration for Test and ODI captaincy. However, sources further added that Shan Masood is the top contender to take over the Test reigns from Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Cricket Committee will review the Pakistan men’s and women’s cricket teams, as well as Under-16 and Under-19 teams’ performances and make recommendations to the PCB chairman.