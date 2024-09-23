Article in Israeli paper exposed Imran’s links with Jewish lobbies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Daniyal Chaudhary said on Monday that the recent article published in Israeli news had further exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan Jewish lobbies.

Addressing his first press conference after assuming charge as parliamentary secretary, Daniyal Chaudhary said that Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post through an article written by Harry Richer has once again exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Chairman Imran Khan’s Zionist connection. Barrister Daniyal said that in the article, the newspaper had clearly stated that Imran Khan was the only leader in Muslim Ummah who could play a central role ” in changing both public opinion and military policy” in Pakistan towards Israel.

He said that Zionist lobbies believe that Imran Khan and his party could represent Israel in Islamic world in a better way. He remarked that Imran was already representing Jewish sentiments as his children were with them and he had supported Zac Goldsmith against Pakistani Sadiq Khan in London mayoral elections. He lamented that whenever Pakistan was on the path of stability, the anti-Pakistan lobbies became active to weaken it.

Daniyal Chaudhary said that the article had connection with the lobbyist firms hired by Imran Khan on behest of India in the US to weaken Pakistan. He said that the objective of Imran Khan was to run a defamation campaign against Pakistan in international media and get legislation done against Pakistan in the US Parliament. He alleged that the firms hired by Imran were involved in activities against Pakistan’s interests and they formulated strategies to weaken it economically. They were also involved in conspiracies to weaken Pakistani armed forces which were not only defending it against external threats but also internal conspiracies.

He said that the objective behind May 9 attacks and burning the monuments of martyrs was to weaken the spirit of patriotism among the forces. He said that PTI leader Rauf Hassan was also found involved in anti- state propaganda. He said that the May 9 conspiracy was hatched to create hatred against the national institutions. He quoted JUI-F Amir Fazlur Rahman as saying in a talk show that he had been saying for many decades that Imran Khan and his party were in the hands of zionists who were working to weaken Pakistan.

Referring to a PTI Minister’s statement about fake licences of PIA pilots, he said it ruined the national airlines within no time. He questioned on whose instructions that anti-Pakistan statement was given. Similarly, he said that chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced to hold talks with the regime of Afghanistan, bypassing the federal government. Daniyal Chaudhary also referred to the book of late Hakeem Saeed who had written that Jewish lobbies had selected Imran to safeguard their interests in this region and they had invested hundreds of billions of dollars on him.

He said that many Muslim countries like Libya, Palestine, Lebanon and Iraq were destroyed and anti-Pakistan forces were hellbent to weaken its armed forces to target Pakistan in future. He said when the enemies failed to weaken armed forces, they tried to weaken it economically. He said that Imran’s supporters claim that Pakistan could not be run without Imran and they incite the youth to burn everything if Imran was not its prime minister. He said that the PTI leadership believed in spreading hatred and anarchy in the state, as famous religious scholar Dr Israr had predicted that Imran would be imposed as Jewish agent.

He said that the PTI was trying to create differences between the provinces for political gains. He said that the PTI leadership was unable to digest the improvement in economic indicators as inflation had fallen from 24 per cent to single digit and interest rate was reduced to attract investment. He recalled that when the government was holding talks with the International Monetary Fund for loan agreement, the PTI supporters were holding a sit-in outside IMF head office to scuttle the process.

He said that due to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the vision of the heads of national institutions,Pakistan was fast moving towards stability. At this critical time, the Israeli newspaper had written that Imran could be the best advocate for promoting the Abraham Accord narrative in Pakistan. He made it clear that now it was not a personal conflict, rather it was a religious conflict and the entire Pakistani nation and all institutions were united against anti-Muslim Zionist thinking.

Replying to media persons’ questions, he said the Parliament was the supreme institution, which had the right of legislation and the judiciary could interpret the Constitution, but it could not rewrite it. He said that the price of wheat and other edible items were reduced and inflation had decreased and relief was given to power consumers in electricity bills.