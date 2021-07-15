Artificial intelligence and great powers

US Secretary of Defense Loyld Austin III recently addressed the United States National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence and observed that China along with the United States and partners are all hoping to come out on top when it comes to the mastery and application of artificial intelligence. According to Austin, Chinese leaders intend to be globally dominant in AI by the year 2030 and Beijing is already using Artificial Intelligence for a range of missions including surveillance, cyberattacks and autonomous weapons. Austin said although the US military also has its eyes on the same target, but its approach is going to be different.

Austin admitted that the US is going to compete with China to win but in the right way without cutting corners on safety, security, and ethics. Austin emphasized on the three principled guidelines: safety, security, and ethics. Austin noted that currently the Department of Defense is working on more than 600 projects to enhance the nation’s defense using artificial intelligence. Austin specifically discussed Project Salus which aims at using artificial intelligence to help predict shortage for logistics and Pathfinder Project aims at detection of airborne threats by using AI to fuse data from military, commercial and government sensors in real time.

In fact, artificial intelligence (AI) is the newest phenomenon in the defense field which has increased the defensive capabilities of developed countries, particularly the United States and UK. The AI is being used in all domains of Military infrastructure ranging from weapons system, logistics, professional training, intelligence, education, tactical planning, and battlefield maneuvers to get supremacy over the potential enemy. Superpowers are aiming at the use of robots, neuroscience, and computing to overcome the physical and cognitive limitations of military personnel by using biotechnology and implanted devices during wartime.

According to defense experts, the US Army is working on an AI project “Quarterback” which aims at real time data collection of the battlefield through use of drones, satellite, cameras mounted in soldiers helmets, ground robots etc. which would enable the commanders to use their resources against the enemy in a beneficial and decisive manner. The two rival powers, US and China had kicked off the AI race to get superiority over each other, both players have their own rules and way of the game, whereas, victory would be announced by the time ahead.