Artist Amna Walayat explores themes of Migration, Identity, and Resilience

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistani-Irish artist, Amna Walayat in her exclusive talk held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wednesday explored the themes of migration, identity and resilience reflected in her art works.

The ‘Artist Talk’ was hosted by PNCA as part of her thought-provoking travelling solo exhibition, A Flight of Two Half Birds.

Amna Walayat is a Cork-based Pakistani-born Visual Artist. She works for Backwater Artists and is a member of Sample-studios and Art Nomads.

She has exhibited her work in many solo and group exhibitions in Ireland.

This session offered a unique opportunity to delve into the creative mind of an extraordinary artist whose work deeply resonates with themes of displacement, migration, and identity.

Amna Walayat shared exclusive insights into her artistic process, the symbolism in her works, and the inspirations drawn from her personal experiences as an Eastern Muslim woman and migrant artist.

Her art, rooted in traditional Indo-Persian miniature painting techniques, is rich with powerful symbols such as butterflies, boats, and tulips, evoking emotions of longing, resilience, and adaptation.

She skillfully weaves personal and collective narratives into her work, connecting them to the reflections of literary and historical icons like Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Bahadur Shah Zafar, whose explorations of exile and displacement deeply align with her themes.

The exhibition A Flight of Two Half Birds continues to welcome visitors until December 06, with daily viewing hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.