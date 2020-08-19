Artist makes giant King Amanullah sculpture with metal nuts

Monitoring Desk

JALALABAD: Omar Khamosh, a man from Nangarhar has made the statue of King Amanullah by using 150,000 nuts that are used for vehicles. The statue has four meters height and three meters width.

Khamosh said his goal is to support unity among the people. He added that the statue can remain until 200 years.

“The nuts used in the statue are representing the individuals that we have lost for independence,” said Khamosh, who is a statue maker and a painter.

He said that they are trying to use more statues from recycled tools.

“Right now, it is a war situation in the country. We hope that peace comes and the future generations will know that despite all problems, their artists were eager to work,” Khamosh said.

“Such artworks, whether they are statues or paintings, are the result of day and night efforts by artists and they should be valued,” said Mansour, a graphic designer.

Khamosh said he wants the statue to be installed near Darulaman Palace.

He has also made a statue of child to remember the victims of a complex attack on a Kabul hospital this year that left dozens of people dead and wounded, including women and children. (TOLOnews)