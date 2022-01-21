News In Pictures

Artistic Expression at Sea

Sailors assigned to the USS Carl Vinson had the opportunity to show their true colors during a recent paint night aboard the aircraft carrier as it traveled in the Sulu Sea. 

The ship and its carrier strike group are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, working to enhance alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. 

The Navy provides recreational and social activities for sailors and Marines to enhance their quality of life while they work to keep the seas safe and secure.

