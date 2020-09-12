Artists join with colors to fight pandemic

Monitoring Desk

KIGALI: Apart from deploying drones, vans mounted with loudspeakers and arresting violators, the African country Rwanda has turned to artists to create awareness about health protocols to stem the spread of COVID-19.

A group of 14 artists has launched a project called Kurema Kureba Kwiga, for designing creative themes to inspire positive behavioral changes among the people.

Forcing people to wear the mask, had become a challenge for authorities, as it is a new concept and some people were complaining of breathing issues. The country has so far reported 4,468 COVID-19 cases with 21 deaths, according to US-based Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The artists wake up every morning to embark on painting a series of new murals across Rwandan capital Kigali.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Judith Kaine, who initiated the project said the idea was to integrate art with public safety messaging.

“The participating artists think this is their contribution to Rwanda’s fight against COVID-19, recognizing that art is a powerful mode of communication. We hope that the message can sink among residents to adopt handwashing, sanitizing, and proper wearing of masks as a daily norm,” she said.

A bright color mural erected on a 15meter wall opposite Remera Taxi Park, in the capital Kigali depicts people of different walks of life, wearing masks at work and public places. Designed by two artists Innocent Kagabo and Bonfils Ngabonziza, the mural reminds people to come outdoors only after wearing masks.

“Such images are a direct reminder to us to stay safe. The works speak louder with those colors,” said John Mugabo, a Kigali resident.

Another artist Jim Rolland is blending culture and safety in his creative works to combat the pandemic. He was found putting final touches on his mural opposite cafe Rwampara in the Gikondo area, a Kigali city suburb.

He said that choosing culture as his subject was because some Rwandans are citing culture as an excuse for not putting on masks.

“I want people to accept the mask and to show that it is for our safety and is not a bad thing at all. People should know that wearing a mask has nothing to do with one’s culture,” Rolland said.

– Spike attributed to laxity

The artist has used some of the common forms of Rwandan art designs which he said are important to remind people that coronavirus affects the whole community.

“I am using shouting colors to draw attention. My message is to show citizens basic protective measures they should take to protect themselves and others,” he added.

Rwanda Health Communication Manager Malick Kayumba said they are looking at different ways to communicate messages to prevent more infections especially using the youth since they are more exposed age group.

“Art is a tool to encourage behavioral changes because it continuously reminds us every day whenever we look at the murals. It is different from reading or listening to a news story video or an advertisement,” he said.

A recent spike in coronavirus cases in the country especially in the capital was attributed to laxity in observing prevention measures.

The Health Ministry in its assessment said that many market vendors were less mindful of proper wearing of face masks, social distancing measures, and regular handwashing.

According to official figures, over 15,000 people were arrested for violating restrictions within three days from Aug 27-29. Another 4,000 were arrested for not wearing face masks, while 3,700 were apprehended for not observing social distancing.

On Aug. 1, Rwanda reopened its airports to commercial flights more than four months after they were closed due to the outbreak of a pandemic. But schools and its land borders remain closed except for cargo trucks.

On Aug.10, the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said some countries, including Rwanda, were able to suppress the virus early.

Tedros attributed Rwanda’s progress to a similar combination of strong leadership, universal health coverage, well-supported health workers, and clear public health communications.

Courtesy: (AA)