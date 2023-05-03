As exodus continues, PTI leaders walk out from party over May 9 riots

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced another blow on Saturday when its senior leaders, former Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr. Hisham Inamullah and KP CM spokesperson Ajmal Wazir announced quitting the party over the May 9 events.

They announced their resignation from the party in different press conferences and strongly condemned the attacks on public properties including military installations after the arrest of former premier Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

Hisham Inamullah blamed the PTI senior leadership for turning the party against the state institutions and using the innocent public sentiments in their own favor without caring of damaging the national interest.

The former minister of KP termed the May 9 incident ‘disgraceful’ as martyrs’ pictures were burned and their statues were demolished by miscreants.

While announcing his resignation, Hisham Inamullah said “It’s a personal insult to continue being associated with the PTI and will be equivalent to disloyalty to the country”.

Former KP minister said that there is no pressure on him to leave the party. My decision is based on my conscience. This country and its armed forces are mine, and I cannot go against them for the benefits of some party individuals.

In his presser, the former minister said that he cannot stay with those who are hostile to the country, adding that there is no pressure on him to leave PTI but solely his decision. “Our youth sacrificed their lives for the country, adding that his decision would be different if Imran Khan condemned the May 9 events and should have visited the memorials of the martyrs after his release” he said.

Meanwhile, former KP CM spokesperson Ajmal Wazir also announced quitting the PTI over the recent attacks on the public properties and institutions. During a press conference, Wazir showed displeasure over the attacks on the military installations and sculpture of our heroes.

“What was done to the sculpture of Colonel Sher Khan who sacrificed his life for Pakistan”, Wazir lamented. The political leadership needs to focus on finding the way of solving the problems that people are facing such as inflation and other issues rather than destabilizing the country by attacking the institutions and inciting the workers for their own benefits, Wazir said.

Mr Wazir had joined the PTI in July, 2018 and was elected to the provincial assembly in August, 2019. Sources claimed that more than 30 lawmakers of the PTI from KP are ready to quit the party and they were in contact with different political parties to join them in near future.

It seems that the position of the PTI would become extremely weak in the upcoming general elections after a large number of its electables leave the party.

On Friday, Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir and Balochistan minister Mubeen Khilji also announced to quit the party over the May 9 incidents and termed it horrific.

Earlier, PTI Additional Secretary General Amir Kiyani on Wednesday condemned the violent attacks on May 9 and announced quitting politics and the party after 27 years of struggle.

Similarly, PTI ticket-holder from PP-148 Lahore, Ibad Farooq, also announced to part ways with the PTI and blamed party’s Central Punjab President Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid for arson attack on the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

He also returned a party ticket and decided not to contest the poll from PP-148. On Thursday, PTI additional secretary and former advisor to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam also announced to quit his party after 13 years of affiliation.