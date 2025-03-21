Asad flays Centre for law, order situation

F.P. Report

MINGORA: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, has strongly criticized the government, holding it responsible for the rising terrorism and deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

He said that the people are bearing the consequences of the government’s wrong policies and that Pakistan cannot afford a war with Afghanistan. He demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resign immediately and called for fresh elections in the country.

Talking to the media, Asad Qaiser highlighted the worsening situation in Balochistan due to the government’s flawed policies, stating that relations with Afghanistan were being deliberately spoiled, creating an unnecessary war-like atmosphere. He blamed the government’s Afghan policy for the current surge in terrorism, emphasizing that Pakistan is becoming increasingly isolated on the global stage due to these diplomatic failures.

“The current government has failed miserably. The country is suffering due to Shehbaz Sharif’s mismanagement. He should step down, and the nation should be given a chance to elect a new leadership,” Qaiser asserted.

The PTI leader also took to social media platform X to highlight the importance of direct negotiations. He referenced the recent talks between US Special Representative Adam Buhler and the Afghan Taliban, calling it a lesson for the Pakistani government. He argued that if two long-time adversaries could sit for direct dialogue, then Pakistan, which has suffered immensely due to the prolonged conflict, should also prioritize negotiations over confrontation. “No matter how many wars are fought, eventually one has to sit at the negotiating table, so why not make negotiations the first priority?” he remarked.

Furthermore, Asad Qaiser held a meeting with Liaquat Baloch, Central General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, where they discussed the overall political landscape of the country. Both leaders strongly condemned Israel’s brutal violence against Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

PTI is also working on forming an alliance with opposition parties on pressing national issues, particularly the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan.