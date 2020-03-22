Asad phones Shehbaz; proposes Joint Parliamentary Committee on virus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday telephoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him the establishment of a joint parliamentary committee over coronavirus pandemic.

Shehbaz Sharif returned from London Sunday morning and has self-isolated himself at his Model Town residence in Lahore. In his phone call, Asad Qaiser deliberated upon his proposal to set up a parliamentary committee on the issue.

Asad Qaiser said the proposed parliamentary committee will keep an eye on the steps taken by the government to fight off the coronavirus spread and will also give proposals to the federal government in this regard.

He said the political leadership had always shown unity on matters of national importance. “I know the political leadership will play its role as getting united is the need of the hour,” he added.

“It’s time to fight the coronavirus and not get scared.” He said the country is passing through a difficult time and there is a need for all to get united and work towards achieving the task of defeating this menace.

Shehbaz Sharif commended National Assembly Speaker’s efforts for bringing the political leadership together on this deadly issue.