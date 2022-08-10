Asad Qaiser approaches PHC against FIA

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Former Speaker National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader Asad Qaiser has approached Peshawar High Court against Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) notice after decision of Foreign Funding Case issued by Election Commission of Pakistan.

The counsel Barrister Gohar Khan has filed writ on behalf of Asad Qaiser in which Federation of Pakistan, Director, Deputy Director and Investigation Officer’s FIA Irfanullah were made respondents in the petition.

The writ petition stating that FIA lacking jurisdiction to conduct inquiry on ECP’s case and added that transaction was made for payment of salaries to employees while no penny was submitted in party central’s account.

The writ further added that Rs,2.1 million transaction has made which is declared and claimed ECP didn’t declared the funding obtained by PTI as foreign or prohibited funds while requested to PHC to pronounce FIA’s notice null and void.

Former Speaker claimed that PTI’s policy working for independent foreign despite rivalry against any country and added that hearing is expected on Thursday (today) while said that will appear before FIA along with court’s order.

This he claimed that by Asad Qaiser while addressing media personnel and added that account opened for office’s expenditure along with employees’ salaries and said that it is not illegal but it is made for ease of party exercise. It is worthy to note that FIA has called former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on 11 August in foreign funding case.

