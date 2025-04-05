Asad Qaiser demands investigation into CM KP’s statements

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called on the party leadership to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent statements made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, which he believes conflict with the vision of Imran Khan.

He further urged that the stance of PTI founder Imran Khan on these statements should be presented before the nation.

Asad Qaiser emphasised that Imran Khan, given the current political climate, believes such remarks should be avoided. He stressed that the party’s primary focus should remain on securing the release of the PTI founder and his associates.

The former Speaker added that internal party matters should not be escalated in a way that weakens the ongoing struggle for Imran Khan’s release.

He advised Ali Amin Gandapur to channel his energy towards improving governance and law and order in the province and to stay aligned with the broader party objective of freeing its imprisoned leaders.

It is worth mentioning that just a day earlier, Chief Minister Gandapur held a press conference at KP House, Islamabad, stating that the provincial government’s policy regarding the return of Afghan citizens is clear: they will be sent back with dignity, not in a state of helplessness, by local traditions.

He opposed the government policy to tackle the people who resorted to arms.

“We have to see, why they have taken arms. They are our own people, we have to own them,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CM here said. “We have solution of terrorism,” Gandapur claimed.

Talking on sending back Afghan refugees to home, Ali Amin Gandapur said, “We could not throw them back on the border”. “We will not send Afghan migrants back until the Afghan government consents to accept them,” Gandapur said.

Ali Amin Gandapur said the KP government will not force any Afghan refugees to return. “We have to move ahead to negotiate with Afghanistan”, he said.

Ali Amin Gandapur said the PTI’s founder didn’t ask him for talks, “I am taking efforts in my personal capacity”. He said, he didn’t share several things with the party’s founder. “The PTI’s founder will not strike deal at any cost, I am fighting his battle and will do, what I can do”.