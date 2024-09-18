Asad Qaiser questions proposed amendment in constitution

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former speaker Asad Qaiser raises questions over proposed 26th Amendment in the constitution.

“Which legislation made in the dark of night, who would accept if the constitution being amended under duress,” PTI leader asked in his statement.

“Mr. Bilawal, is it the democracy? In this manner laws made. The Parliament has been turned into a rubber stamp,” he observed.

He said a hurried legislation has no legitimacy. “Don’t know who gives them orders, they are in such a hurry”, he said.

“The constitutional amendments’ draft yet to be shared with us”, he said.

“When the draft has been shared with Fazlur Rehman, it should also be shared with us,” Qaiser said. “Despite our reservations over the assembly, if there will be any positivity, we can consider it” PTI leader added.

Earlier, PTI’s Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said, it is a crucial legislation, which should be made in the best interest of the country and the nation.

“The draft of the legislation is not in front of us, we will first read it and then decide,” in an exclusive conversation, he remarked.