Asad Umar announces start of phase 3 clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The phase 3 clinical trials for potential coronavirus vaccine – developed by China’s CanSino Biologics – have begun in Pakistan on Tuesday after completion of tests of first two phases in China.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan shared the news in a media talk and congratulated his team over the launch of trials in the country. He hoped that the activity will also improve the health system.

National Institute of Health (NIH) Executive Director Major General Amir Ikram said the clinical trials have been launched with collaboration of China. 508 individuals participated in phase 2 trials while 8,000-10,000 Pakistanis will take part in phase 3 trials, he said while adding that the vaccine has been has been approved for police and army in China.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar tweeted, “Just launched the phase 3 trials for a Covid19 vaccine in Pakistan. Vaccine has been developed by a chinese company. A total of 40,000 people will participate in this trial in 7 countries, of which 8 to 10, 000 will be Pakistani. Initial results expected in 4 to 6 months.”