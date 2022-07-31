Asad Umar assails govt for highest inflation in history

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar tweeted Sunday that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) had increased to 37.67 percent the previous week which was the highest in the history of the country.

He said, “The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which measures increase in prices of essentials, showed an increase of 17.87 percent in last week of the PTI government.”

He added, “Last week, it had increased to 37.67 percent!!! This is the highest level of SPI in Pakistan’s history. How much more destruction before this imported government goes?” Meanwhile, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed tweeted Sunday, “Even China, Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia did not help this time, nor did the bailout package of International Monetary Fund (IMG) come,”. He said, “China has serious reservations about the conditions of American aid. Only 45-day foreign exchange reserves have been left in the national exchequer instead of 90 days.”

He added, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have the same stance on FATA merger. People fully understand the promotion of companies instead of help during floods.”

He stated, “The no-confidence motion was decided in London, and the same Nawaz Sharif is talking about leaving the government. The country is stuck economically. People cannot pay fixed taxes and the electricity and gas bills.”

He remarked, “There is a Jumma Bazaar of the government’s day and night ineffective press conferences. In a brief movement, Imran Khan has outshined others. He has become hero while the government zero.”

