F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar is chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), here on Tuesday (today).

According to reports, The ECC meeting is reviewing progress in different sectors of the economy and the vital economic indicators.

The meeting is also discussing the import of cotton and restoration of Pakistan Machine Tool Factory.

The ECC members will briefed on the export of wheat and the current stock, sources further said.