Asad Umar meets World Bank chief, Indonesian finance minister in Bali

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance, Asad Umar on Wednesday held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the World Bank, IMF Group Annual meetings in Bali, Indonesia and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Talking to his Indonesian counterpart Sri Mulyani Indrawati, he called upon Indonesia to expedite the process of ratification of the additional tariff lines granted to Pakistan after comprehensive review of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in 2017.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Umar also emphasised expanding Pak-Indonesia trade relations.

Congratulating the finance minister on assuming the office after recent elections in Pakistan, Indrawati reaffirmed Indonesia’s desire to expand bilateral relations and assured her support to address the points raised by the Pakistani side.

The finance minister later held a meeting with the President of World Bank Dr. Jim Yong Kim.

During the meeting, the current level of Pakistan-World Bank cooperation was reviewed.

Umar shared the vision of his government and its priorities with the World Bank leader.

He also held meetings with senior officials of Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and OECD.

Over 15,000 delegates from 189 countries are currently gathered in Bali for IMF, WB Group Annual meetings from October 10 to 14.

The finance minister is leading Pakistan’s delegation, comprising State Bank of Pakistan governor, Economic Affairs Division secretary and special secretary of Finance Division.

