Asad Umar says Hafeez Shaikh to continue working as Finance Advisor

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has on Wednesday said that false rumors keep making rounds in Islamabad and clarified that Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance Advisor.

The federal minister said in his statement that he is not aware that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi is displeased with the government. The FBR chairman is sick according to my information, Asad Umar said.

He further added that being satisfied with current circumstances and with work are two different things. The situation is undoubtedly difficult at present but steps are being taken in right direction to end inflation and situation will improve, he concluded.