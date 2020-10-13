Asad Umar stresses implementation of SOPs to stop possible second wave of coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Tuesday stressed that implementation of precautionary measures is vital to ward off the possible second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This he said in a meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and the chief secretaries of the provinces via video link.

The meeting was briefed that the government’s timely steps helped in curbing coronavirus cases and saving precious human lives. The NCOC was briefed that 3,497 coronavirus hotspots have been put under smart lockdown in 103 districts of the country.

The federal minister said that the use of face masks is mandatory and enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in educational institutions and banquet halls will be strictly monitored.

The minister also lauded the role of the media in the fight against the pandemic.

Expressing his views in the meeting chief secretary Sindh said that NCOC guidelines are being implemented in the province and action against the educational institutions, marriage halls found violating the SOPs are going on.