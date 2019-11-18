Asad Umar to replace Khusro Bakhtiar as planning minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former minister finance minister Asad Umar will make a return to the federal cabinet as the minister for planning and special initiatives, the government chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan announced on Monday.

She said as part of an expansion in the cabinet, Khusro Bakhtiar, who was until now serving as the minister for planning and development, will be made the federal minister for petroleum.

A notification announcing the changes will be issued soon, Awan added.

It is not clear what portfolio Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the current minister for petroleum and natural resources, will be assigned.

PTI stalwart Asad Umar had stepped down as the finance minister in April, telling a news conference that it was time to make some “difficult decisions” to stabilise the economy.

At the time, Umar had announced that he had obtained Prime Minister Imran Khan’s consent “to not take any cabinet position”.

Prime Minister Imran had in October hinted at some changes in the federal cabinet after some leaders, during a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party, complained about “non-cooperation” of some ministers in addressing people’s grievances.

Talking to media then, Umar had said that the premier had hinted at his return to the cabinet.

Prime Minister Imran has repeatedly stressed that he will continue to review the portfolios assigned to ministers and advisers based on their performances. “Those who will not deliver will be removed,” he said on one occasion.