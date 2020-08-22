Asad Umar urges KE to solve the Karachi’s electricity problems

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar held a meeting with a delegation of K-Electric (KE) on Friday to discuss the electricity problems in Karachi.

Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan and SAPM for Power Division was also part of the meeting. The K-Electric team briefed the Ministers regarding the efforts made by them to ensure regular supply of electricity to the city of Karachi.

Asad Umer said that Karachi is the hub of industrial and commercial activities in the country, and its growing energy needs must be met. He urged the K-Electric officials to make sure that a feasible and a systematic plan is in place for overcoming the electricity crunch.

The K-Electric officials further briefed the Federal Ministers on the plans as well as the issues faced in implementing them. Umar said that the improvement in the civic infrastructure of Karachi is high on the PM’s priorities and it is high time that all stakeholders including K-Electric take advantage.

Lastly he reiterated that the Federal Government is ready to help and to ensure by all means that people of Karachi are not deprived of their right to better civic facilities.