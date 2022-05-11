WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United States at the upcoming summit in the American capital intend to discuss the situation around China and Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday by the coordinator for the affairs of the regions of the Indian and Pacific Oceans in the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, Kurt Campbell.

“You will see a number of initiatives that will clearly demonstrate the areas in which we want to intensify our engagement with ASE-AN: our educational initiatives, the focus on climate issues, some infrastructure projects. I think that we wi-ll strive to discuss some relevant modern problems in Asia. We will talk about M-yanmar, we will talk about China, we will talk about how events in Ukraine affect the Indo-Pacific region,” Campbell said at the Institute for Peace in Washington, adding that ASEAN leaders also intend to visit the US Congress.

He added that the participants of the summit, which is to be held on May 12-13 in the American capital, w-ill also discuss economic is-sues, creating opportunities for increasing the volume of American investments in the countries of the association. Speaking about the situation in Ukraine, the White House spokesman stressed: “I think we all recognize that the larger strategic challenges will play out in the Indo-Pacific region. I think there was a feeling in previous [US] administrations that we decided to focus on East Asia or the Indo-Pacific and then ran into other pressing issues that may have distracted us a little. I think there is a deep feeling [in the current administration] that this should not happen again,” Campbell added. He also confirmed

According to him, the US authorities expect to influence ASEAN’s position on Russia and Ukraine. “I fully expect President [US Joe Biden] to explain our approach to what we believe is going on,” Campbell said. In his opinion, the participants of the meeting will “listen and ask questions.” “I think we will have a full-fledged exch-ange of views,” he added.

“We recognize that there is a difference in points of view. This is partly due to the fact that some of these countries have a traditional relationship with Russia,” – said a US administration official. “I think Southeast Asians are trying to be careful,” he said.

Campbell said the US expects some of its consultations with ASEAN representatives on foreign policy issues to be “blunt, polite, but maybe a little awkward at times.”

Initially, the summit was scheduled for March 28-29 and was timed to coincide with the 45th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN-US relations. However, the meeting was postponed because some of the Association’s leaders were unable to fit a trip to Washington into their sche-dule. ASEAN was founded in 1967 and currently includes Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. The leaders of Myanmar and the Philippines will not attend the meeting.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the appeal of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the goal is the demilitarization and denazification of the country. The West, in response to Russia’s decision, imposed large-scale sanctions against it.

