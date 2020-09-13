ASEAN regional forum discusses S. China Sea

F.P Report

WASHINGTON D.C: According to the sources of US State Department, the Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun led the U.S delegation at the 27th Annual ASEAN regional Forum.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers of the 26 participating countries of ASEAN organization. This included the Democratic People’s repu-blic of North Korea and EU High Commissioners.

The US State Department Spokesmen told that the Deputy Secretary Biegun and several other foreign ministers joined the meeting. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the rising tensions and alarming militarization in the South China Sea.

South China sea is currently the flashpoint because of the disputed rich maritime resource between states of the region.

China’s sweeping claims of sovereignty over the sea—and the sea’s estimated 11 billion barrels of untapped oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas- have antagonized competing claimants Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

As early as the 1970s, countries began to claim islands and various zones in the South China Sea, such as the Spratly Islands, which possess rich natural resources and fishing areas.

In addition, the spokesman added that Deputy Secretary has shown grave concern over the Hong Kong curbed autonomy and freedom by China and the worsening human rights situation in the Korean Peninsula.

The Deputy joined other ASEAN participants in expressing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the ASEAN members. He added that there is a need for a well-coordinated regional response and an affordable vaccine.

The Deputy called for timely and transparent information exchange and announced the $20.5 billion that the U.S. government has allocated for the development of vaccines and therapeutics, preparedness efforts, and other foreign economic assistance.

The sources revealed that, Deputy Secretary has also announced to launch the “Mekong-US Partnership” and highlighted $150 million assistance in combating and countering the criminal activities in Mekong. This includes human trafficking, position of women as peacekeepers, drugs, threats to wild life and natural resources of the area.

The Deputy emphasized in enhancing the role of women as peacekeepers and leaders. This will reinforce the global women agenda of US. That is focused on advancing Women role in peace, security and globally in all spheres. Deputy Secretary Biegun highlighted USAID’s support to ASEAN in developing the ASEAN Plan of Action to implement its Women, Peace, and Security agenda.