Aseefa Bhutto prevents PPP-MQM clash in National Assembly

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PPP lawmaker and daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, played the role of a peacemaker in the National Assembly on Tuesday when she prevented a possible physical clash between MNAs of her party and the MQM.

Legislators from both parties locked horns over the issues related to budget allocations for projects in Sindh particularly in Karachi.

Taking part in the budget debate, PPP MNA Shazia Marri questioned why PSDP schemes were not allocated to Sindh? “Do you consider Sindh a colony? Since when the federal government has starting doing works of a province. This is an injustice to Sindh.”

She further said Karachi is not a property of any one. “The city is a part of Sindh and it will remain so,” she added.

This infuriated the Muttahida lawmakers and its MNA Aasia Ishaque along with Javed Hanif got up from her seat and started to move towards Shazia Marri.

Sensing the obvious, Aseefa Bhutto along with Sehar Kamran and others intercepted the advance of the MQM legislator towards Shazi Marri.

Both sides then exchanged some hot words but Aseefa-led group did not let them reach Shazia Marri.

Debate on budget

Meanwhile, the National Assembly continued discussion on the budget for the next fiscal year.

Mian Khan Bugti appreciated the government for allocating 250 billion rupees for the development of Balochistan. He said emphasis was being given to the construction of main connectivity projects in the province.

Syed Amin-ul-Haque alluded to the positive economic indicators including reduction in inflation and increase in foreign exchange reserves and remittances. He said the world financial institutions are also recognizing the economic recovery of the country.

Shahida Begum said the budget allocated for education and health is inadequate, emphasizing that this should be enhanced to four percent of GDP.

Shazia Marri said the government should address the problems of employees. She was also critical of non-enhancement of minimum wage.

Ibrar Ahmed said the government has presented a people friendly budget. He said it envisages a vision to take the country forward on the path of development.

Participating in the discussion, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam said relief has been given to the people including employees in the budget.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan emphasized the need for out-of-the-box solutions to provide relief to the people. He proposed that employees earning up to twenty-two lakh rupees annually should be exempted from income tax.

Syed Hussain Tariq said the agriculture sector should be supported to ensure food security.