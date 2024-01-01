Aseefa calls for people-centered policies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : In an emotionally charged address to the National Assembly on Sunday, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari called for unity and a focus on policies that prioritize the welfare of Pakistan’s citizens. Aseefa, representing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), highlighted the historical significance of her address, noting her deep connection to the House through her grandparents, parents, and brother.

Expressing gratitude towards PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari, and the party’s senior leadership, Aseefa also thanked the residents of Nawabshah and the dedicated supporters of PPP for the opportunity to represent them. She painted a somber picture of the current state of the nation, citing unprecedented unemployment, inflation, poverty, and climate change as key challenges.

Aseefa criticized the recently presented government budget, questioning its alignment with the needs of the people. She advocated for a budget that prioritizes the welfare of farmers, laborers, and the working class over large corporations.

“We needed a budget that did not seek to benefit large corporations at the expense of the most vulnerable in our society,” she asserted, calling for measures that provide relief and subsidies to the poor, farmers, and the working class, thereby addressing wealth inequality. Turning to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Aseefa questioned whether the current budget truly met the people’s needs and aspirations.

“The people of Pakistan deserve better, Mr. Speaker, and we must work together to do better for our citizens,” she declared. She emphasized the need for unity in the face of divisive politics and polarization, urging elected members to rise above differences and work collectively for the nation’s welfare.

Aseefa highlighted critical issues such as extensive load-shedding, which she described as “torture” for those enduring fifteen hours without electricity in the sweltering heat.

She called for immediate solutions to support farmers devastated by floods and poor policy decisions, as well as job security for blue-collar workers. “We must find ways to develop our human capital and provide relief directly to the poorest of the poor in this country,” she emphasized.

Aseefa expressed hope for a new political era, one marked by collaboration for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan and its citizens. Her address resonated with many in the Assembly, reflecting a desire for change and a commitment to addressing the pressing needs of the nation.