Aseefa condemns Sana Yousuf’s murder as ‘punishment for saying no’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: MNA and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the brutal murder of young social media star Sana Yousuf, calling it a “punishment for saying no” and a painful reflection of the growing violence against women in Pakistan.

In a statement, Aseefa Bhutto expressed her condolences to Sana Yousuf’s family and urged society to reflect on the shameful treatment meted out to the young woman. She lamented that the murder was not merely a tragic incident of violence, but a chilling message against a woman’s right to refuse.

“The murder of Sana Yousuf is not just a violent act — it is a punishment for saying no. It is a painful example of the growing violence women face simply for asserting their right to make choices,” Aseefa said.

She also condemned the character assassination of the victim on social media, saying that a woman’s online presence must never be used to justify such heinous crimes.

“It is deeply disturbing to see how social media is being used to defame the victim. Mere presence on digital platforms can never be a reason to take someone’s life,” she added.

Highlighting her family’s legacy in championing women’s rights, Aseefa Bhutto paid tribute to her late mother, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, for breaking societal barriers and paving the way for millions of women.

“My mother, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, stood against social oppression and opened doors for women to rise. Today, we must carry that fight forward,” she stated.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari expressed concern over the alarming rise in gender-based violence and urged authorities to ensure justice for Sana Yousuf.