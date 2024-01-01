Aseefa pledges to lead fight against Tuberculosis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, First Lady of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has reaffirmed her commitment to combating Tuberculosis (TB) in Pakistan and on the global stage. In a high-level meeting with the leadership of the Dopasi Foundation and a delegation of esteemed parliamentarians, led by Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, the discussion centered on addressing Pakistan’s TB burden and identifying solutions for closing persistent gaps in TB care, especially for underprivileged communities.

The delegation from the Dopasi Foundation, led by CEO Ms. Kinz-ul-Eman, included key figures such as Dr. Usman Rasool Lodhi, Program Manager; Dr. Tilal Asif, Director of Programs; Ms. Mishaal Javed, Manager of Communications; along with Dr. Syed Karam Shah, Senior Technical Advisor and head of the Stop TB Partnership Pakistan. Parliamentarians in attendance included Dr. Mehreen Bhutto, Ms. Sehar Kamran, Mr. Khursheed Junejo, and Ms. Musarat Rafique—prominent voices in the fight against TB.

The meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on Pakistan’s progress since the United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB in 2023, while exploring new strategies to tackle ongoing challenges in TB notification and treatment.

In a landmark commitment, Ms. Bhutto Zardari announced her role as a champion for TB advocacy, pledging to lead national and international efforts. “I am proud to lend my voice to the fight against TB. The fight against Tuberculosis is not just a health issue, but a matter of dignity and justice for the millions affected by this preventable disease. Together, we can create a future where no one is left behind, and every individual has access to the care and support they deserve,” said Ms. Bhutto Zardari.

During the meeting, she was briefed on the upcoming Regional Leaders’ Summit 2024 on TB and Climate Change and the TB Survivors Event, where she graciously accepted the role of chair for the Survivors Event. She vowed to advocate for the rights of TB survivors and push for equitable access to quality healthcare across all provinces.

Ms. Bhutto Zardari also praised the work of the End TB Parliamentary Caucus, led by Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, which is hosted by Dopasi Foundation in partnership with the Stop TB Partnership. The initiative promotes cross-provincial collaboration to strengthen TB advocacy. The First Lady urged broader participation from parliamentarians across the country to create a unified and strong response to TB.

Dopasi Foundation, a leading non-profit organization in Pakistan, continues to be at the forefront of TB control and related health interventions. Through its partnerships with the Ministry of Health and global stakeholders, the Foundation is making significant strides toward achieving Pakistan’s TB-related health targets, especially among marginalized populations.