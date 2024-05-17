Aseefa visits family’s graveyard

F.P. Report

LARKANA: Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited the Bhutto family’s graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for the first time since taking oath as MNA on 15th April.

She laid floral wreaths at the graves of her mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, her maternal grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha for the departed souls here on Friday.

The unopposed election victory of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to the National Assemby is a testament to the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the resonance of their vision and mission that still inspires the people of Sindh to this day.