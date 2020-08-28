ASF foil plotted terror attack

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan Special Forces in an operation nabbed a group of nine people, including a woman, who plotted attacks on Muharram rituals in Police District 5 of the Kabul city Wednesday night, Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The operation was carried at PD5 of Kabul city, where the security officials were able to arrest at least nine people, including a women, in Kot-e-Sangi, the statement read.

Security officials seized two suicide bombing vests and six further bombs from the perpetrators, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces arrested further five terrorists in PD12 of the capital city, the statement added. Ministry of Interior exclaimed its security team will not allow any terrorist to inflict harm or attack during the Ashura – the 10th of Muharram.

Muharram is the first month of Islamic calendar, and is known as mourning month that includes a set of commemoration rituals observed primarily by Shia and Sufi Muslims.

Most of the events associated with the ritual take place in congregation halls known as Hussianiya. (Khaama Press)